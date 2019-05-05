MILAN (AP) — Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal has broken his collarbone in a training accident, ruling him out of the upcoming Giro d’Italia.

Bernal had been one of the pre-race favorites and was expected to lead Team Ineos — which was formerly known as Team Sky — when the three-week Giro begins next weekend.

Late Saturday, Bernal posted a story on Instagram showing him wearing a hospital gown and giving a thumbs-up. The accompanying caption in Spanish read, “I’ll see you soon, my friends. Don’t worry – this only gives me motivation to train hard for the rest of the season.”

The 22-year-old Bernal won the weeklong Paris-Nice race in March for Ineos’ only major win this season.

Bernal now could ride in support of defending champion Geraint Thomas and four-time winner Chris Froome at the Tour de France.

Pavel Sivakov of Russia, a 21-year-old who recently won the Tour of the Alps, will likely now be Ineos’ leader for the Giro.

