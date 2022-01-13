AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC has signed Colombia defensive midfielder Jhojan Valencia from Deportivo Cali to a three-year deal with an option for a fourth season.

The MLS club announced the deal on Thursday.

Valencia, 25, helped Deportivo Cali win the Colombia first division championship last season. He will occupy an international spot on the Austin roster. Financial terms of the transfer from Cali and player contract were not disclosed.

Austin Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said Valencia should boost a defense that gave up 56 goals last season, which tied for the most allowed in the Western Conference. Austin finished 12th among 13 teams in the Western Conference in its debut season.

