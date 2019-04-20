PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed center fielder Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list and shortstop Erik Gonzalez on the 60-day injured list a day after the two collided in the outfield in the eighth inning of a 4-1 victory over San Francisco.

The team says Marte suffered an abdominal wall contusion and Gonzalez fractured his left clavicle when the two ran into each other while trying to chase down a fly ball by San Francisco’s Yangervis Solarte. Neither player appeared to see the other. The ball squirted free after the collision. Gonzalez was able to walk off the field but Marte left in a cart as a precaution.

Marte is the third member of Pittsburgh’s starting outfield to go on the injured list. Right fielder Gregory Polanco is still recovering from shoulder surgery last fall and leftfielder Corey Dickerson is nursing a strained right shoulder.

The Pirates called up shortstop Cole Tucker and outfielder Bryan Reynolds from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill in for Gonzalez and Marte.

Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2014, the 22-year-old Tucker is hitting .333 with three home runs, seven RBIs and five stolen bases for Indianapolis. Reynolds hit .367 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 13 games at Triple A.

Both will make their major league debuts on Saturday against San Francisco’s Derek Holland. Tucker will beat leadoff while Reynolds will bat fifth.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports