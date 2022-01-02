ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yuri Collins had a career-high 24 points as Saint Louis beat Richmond 76-69 in the Billikens’ Atlantic 10 Conference opener on Sunday.

Gibson Jimerson had 17 points for Saint Louis (9-4). Jordan Nesbitt added 12 points, while Francis Okoro had eight rebounds.

Tyler Burton had 24 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Spiders (9-6, 0-2). Grant Golden added 14 points and 10 boards. Jacob Gilyard had 12 points.

