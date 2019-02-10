TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Collins had 21 points as South Florida narrowly defeated East Carolina 72-68 in overtime on Sunday.
Mayan Kiir had 13 points for South Florida (17-6, 7-4 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Laquincy Rideau added 12 points. Justin Brown had 10 points for the home team.
Isaac Fleming had 14 points for the Pirates (9-14, 2-9). Shawn Williams added 13 points. K.J. Davis had 11 points.
The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. South Florida defeated East Carolina 77-57 on Jan. 26. South Florida matches up against Central Florida on the road on Wednesday. East Carolina matches up against Memphis at home on Wednesday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com