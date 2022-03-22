For 31 years, Carmen Dolfo has led one of the best Division II women’s basketball teams in the country.

About the only thing that she hasn’t accomplished as coach Western Washington is win a national title. That might change soon.

The Vikings (24-5), the No. 5 seed in the Elite Eight in Birmingham, Alabama, rallied to defeat Valdosta State 58-55 on Monday to earn a spot in the national semifinals against No. 1 seed North Georgia (29-3) on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. (PDT).

Western Washington fell behind 13-1 against Valdosta State — its second-largest deficit of the season — but showed the resiliency that has characterized its season by battling back and winning.

“For all teams right now, with COVID and injuries and all the things they go through in a season, they develop that grit and toughness,” said Dolfo, who played at Western and was assistant for the Vikings from 1986-90 before becoming head coach. “I was really proud of our team that we didn’t panic when we were down. We just kind of chipped away at it.”

Western Washington lost starting senior point guard Dani Iwami to a season-ending knee injury in the 12th game. The team’s other top point, Mollie Olson from Napavine, has been playing through a knee injury that has allowed her to play only limited minutes.

Advertising

“We can only play her a tiny bit, but every time she comes into the game she changes it for us,” Dolfo said.

Despite the injuries, Western Washington continued to win during this disjointed season in which several of its games were postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 issues (mostly on the opposing teams).

Emma Duff, a 6-foot guard from Tumwater, leads a balanced and deep Western Washington team in scoring at 15.4 points per game and is second in rebounding at 6.9 per game.

“I think that balance has been good for us because sometime we’re hard to scout, because you can’t just focus on one or two players because we’ve had a lot of players who have been our leading scorer (in a game),” Dolfo said.

Brooke Walling, a 6-3 forward who transferred from Fresno State, is second on the team in scoring at 9.9 points per game and leads the team in rebounding at 7.7 per game. She has been particularly good recently, averaging 15.9 points and 9.5 rebounds in that span.

“She has just been a beast in the playoffs,” Dolfo said of Walling, who was the state 3A player of the year for Prairie High of Vancouver in 2019. “It takes a little while to adjust when you transfer, but she’s been fabulous.”

Advertising

This is the third time Dolfo has coached Western Washington to the semifinals. The Vikings lost in the semis in 2000 and 2013.

“I think any team that gets this far has good chemistry,” she said. “It’s hard to compare (teams) but I love this team. They work hard, they’re so coachable and they’ve really bought into defense and I think that is what has carried us through this playoff season.”

What will it take for Western Washington to reach the title game?

“The team we are playing, North Georgia, is (seeded) No. 1 so we’re going to have to play amazing defense and we are going to have to share the ball,” Dolfo said. “I think every possession is going to matter. We can’t be sloppy and we can’t turn the ball over.”

The winner of Wednesday’s game will play the winner of No. 2 seed Grand Valley State and No. 3 seed Glenville State in the title game Friday evening.

Dolfo was asked what a title would mean to her, but she brought the conversation back to her team.

“It would be so awesome for this team,” Dolfo said. “We’ve had this crazy up-and-down season — lots of different things — and I would be so proud of them and their resilience that they’ve showed and how together they have been. It would obviously be super fun for them.”