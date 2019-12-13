A repeat of what happened three years ago would be just fine with the Western Washington women’s soccer team.

In 2016, the Vikings beat Grand Valley State 3-2 in the NCAA Division II women’s soccer tournament, giving the school its first national title while ending the Lakers’ run of three straight national championships.

Western Washington (23-2) has played its way back into Saturday’s title game in Pittsburgh (at 9 a.m. Pacific time), and it will be a rematch of the 2016 championship game.

Grand Valley State (24-1), which has won five titles in the past 10 years, not only will try to avenge its loss to Western in 2016, but will try to make amends for losing in the championship game last year.

“They are the benchmark for sure in Division II women’s soccer over the past 12 years,” said Western Washington coach Travis Connell, in his 17th season. “It’s great when you get to measure yourself against those teams.”

It would not be a surprise if Western measures up, with the Vikings having not allowed a goal in their past five games. They have the top-ranked defense in the country, having allowed eight goals all season. Junior goalkeeper Natalie Dierickx from Inglemoor High School in Kirkland has saved 86.4% of the shots on goal against her.

“We don’t have just a good back line and a good goalkeeper — we have that — but all the players throughout the roster are committed to defending, including the star forward, leading scorer and All-American (Karli White from Mount Si High School in North Bend),” Connell said.

White, a senior, missed last year with an ankle injury, but has come back better than ever. She has seven goals and nine assists for a team-high 23 points, and plays great defense that does not show up on the stat sheet.

“She’s working her tail off to close people down as our first defender and that trickles down to the whole group,” Connell said. “I believe Karli made the most of the time that she sat out. She is a real student of the game and when she returned after all that hard work and rehab, she was definitely a better player.”

One of Western’s strengths is that it gets offensive production from many players, with 11 players having at least eight points.

The Vikings also have the intangibles.

“They are a pretty self-motivated group,” Connell said. “We have some competitors on this team, fantastic leaders who have stepped forward throughout the year and there is a number of them that have experience in the title game. It’s a tough-minded group. … They have an amazing ability to be in the moment and block out all the distractions. That really is rewarded in the playoffs.”