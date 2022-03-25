BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The game didn’t end the way Western Washington wanted, but it was still a historic day as they finished as national runners-up for the first time in school history.

“Just the ride and the journey,” Western coach Carmen Dolfo said. “That’s what I think that I want them to focus. It’s been a fabulous journey.”

The fifth-seeded Vikings (25-6) fell 85-72 to the No. 3 seed Glenville State (35-1) in the NCAA Division II women’s basketball national championship game at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham Crossplex on Friday.

This was the first time that the Vikings had played in the national championship game after two previous Final Four appearances.

Brook Walling was a bright spot for Vikings in the loss, making the all-tournament team.

“She’s phenomenal,” Glenville State coach Kim Stephens said. “She has size, she can run, she can score any way … you don’t see players like her very often. Hats off to her.”

Advertising

Walling did what stars do in March with 27 points and 11 rebounds. At 6 foot 3 she was able to control the post against a smaller Pioneer team.

She did most of her scoring on the fast break when she had many uncontested layups. Walling already was named the West Regional Tournament MVP and proved why during the championship game.

Fifth-year senior Emma Duff, the Vikings co-leader in career games played with 126, moved into the top 10 career scoring list in Viking’s history. Duff had 17 points and nine rebounds in her final game, also making the all-tournament team.

“It’s been really special,” Duff said. “This has been the most special senior year I could’ve asked for. Tonight hurts, but I am still so proud of this team and all that we’ve gone through. … Once this initial hurt goes away, I think I’ll be able really to reflect on how close we are and how much I’ll miss them.

Led by Walling and Duff, the Vikings shot 53.3% from the field, better than the Pioneers’ 41%, but 25 turnovers led to 30 Pioneer points.

“They just keep bringing it at you and wear you down,” Dolfo said about the Pioneers’ press defense.

Advertising

Coming into the game, Glenville (W.V.) State was the top scoring offense in the nation, but in the early going it was the Vikings’ highly rated defense that stifled the Pioneers. But that didn’t last long as Pioneers got their offense rolling and their press defense slowed down the Vikings’ offense for the rest of the first quarter as they led by one.

The second quarter saw the Pioneers extend their lead before an 11-0 Vikings run during the middle of the quarter. A back-and-forth second quarter ended as the Vikings led the way by two.

The third quarter featured runs from both teams, including a 6-0 Vikings run that tied the game. The Pioneers ended the quarter up six points after hitting their last three shots.

The Pioneers were able to rotate two platoons of players throughout the game, while the Vikings relied heavily on seven. As the game came to a close, the fatigue started to show up for the Vikings as the Pioneers dominated the final quarter.

The Pioneers were led by tournament MVP Re’Shawna Stone with 25 points and all-tournament member Zakiyah Winfield with 23 points. Both added six rebounds.

The Vikings are hoping that this can lead to future runs.

“We were just talking about in the locker room how our seniors set such a good example for these guys,” Dolfo said. “Hopefully this will motivate them and challenge them, but first of all to give them the confidence that they can be here and play with other teams so well. Our hope, once this wears off, is that we can be motivated and be able to get back here again.”