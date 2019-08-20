JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson, has died after a two-year fight with breast cancer.

Blake Anderson says his wife died Monday night, just hours after the school announced he would be taking a leave of absence. He said on Twitter : “She passed as peacefully & gracefully as you could ever hope.”

Earlier Monday, the university’s library was illuminated pink in Wendy Anderson’s honor.

Arkansas State has said assistant head coach and defensive coordinator David Duggan will serve as interim head coach.

Anderson has gone 39-25 record in five seasons at Arkansas State. The Red Wolves open the season Aug. 31 by hosting SMU.

