Borislava Hristova scored 30 points and senior Alexys Swedlund added a career-high 24 for the Cougars, who made 56.5 percent of their three-point attempts (13 of 23).

PULLMAN – In one of the most complete offensive efforts in program history, the Washington State women’s basketball ran away with a 95-71 victory over Boise State on Saturday afternoon at Beasley Coliseum.

WSU (4-4) scored the first nine points of the game, and 17 of the first 20.

The Cougars made five of their first six three-point attempts in the first quarter.

Boise State (5-2) responded with a moderate run that reduced WSU’s lead to nine points.

But WSU put together a 20-0 flurry that virtually clinched the game.

Borislava Hristova scored eight of her game-high 30 points during that stretch and senior Alexys Swedlund had five of her career-best 24 points during the run.

WSU shot 62.9 percent in the first half, including 11 of 17 three-pointers (64.7 percent).

Hristova made 11 of 20 shots from the field and Swedlund was 9 of 14.

WSU limited Boise State to 35.1 percent shooting for the game.

“Obviously I could not be happier for our team,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “It is exactly the kind of effort that we have been just begging them to give and to show and what they haven’t been doing and why everything has been such a struggle.

“We really talked about how if we could clean up our effort and give better effort across the board, every one of us, a lot of mistakes would be covered up. We came out and they just played unbelievably hard maybe for a full game for the first time this year.”

Oregon St. romps

Kat Tudor had a season-high 24 points and nine rebounds and No. 9 Oregon State easily dispatched winless La Salle 100-46.

The Beavers (6-1) led the overmatched Explorers (0-7) by as many as 55 points in the second half.

Bothell High graduate Taya Corosdale had 11 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for Oregon State.

Oregon State’s lone loss came against No. 1 Notre Dame at the Vancouver Showcase last weekend.

• No. 19 Arizona State routed Louisiana Tech 80-44.

Note

• In what might be the most awaited game of the regular season, defending national champion Notre Dame hosts second-ranked Connecticut on Sunday.

The teams have split the last 16 games in the series, with each winning eight.