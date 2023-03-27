The Hokies keep making history.

It’s been a weekend of firsts in Seattle for the No. 1-seeded Virginia Tech women’s basketball team, which played in its first Elite Eight game Monday night against third-seeded Ohio State at Climate Pledge Arena.

And following an 84-74 victory in the Seattle Region 3 final, the Hokies advance to their first Final Four in Dallas on Friday to face No. 3 seed Louisiana State for a spot in the national championship against No. 1 seed South Carolina or second-seeded Iowa.

Virginia Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley led the way with 25 points and 12 rebounds while junior guard Georgia Amoore poured in 24 points. Senior forward Taylor Soule and senior guard Cayla King each added 12 points.

The Hokies (30-4) took an early 6-2 lead, which set the tone for the rest of game.

The Buckeyes’ trademark full-court press that gave Connecticut fits Saturday was virtually nonexistent after the Hokies easily maneuvered around the defense for an Eboni Walker three-pointer on the second possession.

“We play a lot of teams in the ACC who press, just probably not to the magnitude of what Ohio State does,” Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said before the game. “Their commitment to the press is very thorough. I’ve been watching ’em all year long.

“We have to make sure that we limit our live ball turnovers. Just can’t give them the basketball for at least the two points and then they come back and press you again. It would almost be more beneficial to throw it up into the stands so we can set our defense up as opposed to giving them live ball turnovers.”

In their previous game – a 73-64 victory against Tennessee on Saturday– the Hokies committed 18 turnovers and against Ohio State they had 13.

The Buckeyes had difficulties pressing Virginia Tech with the sure-handed Amoore handling the ball and directing the offense.

Senior guard Taylor Mikesell drained her first three three-pointers to lead Ohio State to a 25-22 lead after the first quarter.

Both teams led for exactly 9:17 in the first half, but Virginia Tech outscored Ohio State 26-20 in the second period and was up 48-45 at the break.

The Hokies never lost the lead in the second half and stretched their advantage to 63-55 to start the fourth.

Mikesell finished with 25 points, senior guard Jacy Sheldon had 19 and Cotie McMahon 18 for Ohio State (28-8), which played its first Elite Eight game since 1993.