USC edged Stanford in the Pac-12 football championship game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Friday night. The Trojans are the first team from the Pac-12 South to win the conference title.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Sam Darnold threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns and engineered a backbreaking 99-yard drive in the fourth quarter to lead No. 11 USC to a 31-28 victory over No. 14 Stanford in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night.
Darnold threw touchdown passes to Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Vaughns to stake the Trojans (11-2) to the lead. He then delivered one of the biggest plays of the game when he stepped up to avoid pressure in the end zone before connecting on a 54-yard pass to Pittman to spark the key touchdown drive in the fourth.
Ronald Jones II finished that drive with an 8-yard run that made the score 31-21 to cap a productive night where he ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns to give USC its first victory in a Pac-12 championship game. The Trojans are the first Pac-12 South team to win the conference-title game.
The long drive came after USC stuffed Stanford (9-4) at the goal line to preserve the lead. With Bryce Love nursing an injured ankle on the sideline, Cameron Scarlett was stopped on successive runs from inside the 2, including a fourth-down try from the 1 that was stopped by Uchenna Nwosu.
Darnold sealed the game with a 15-yard pass to Josh Falo on fourth-and-two to let USC run out the clock.
The victory gives USC a season sweep against Stanford and will likely send the Trojans to the Fiesta Bowl. USC still holds out hope for a spot in the four-team playoff if there are several upsets in other conference-title games Saturday, but the chances appear to be remote.
Love ran for 125 yards and had his FBS-record 12th run of at least 50 yards that set up K.J. Costello’s 11-yard TD pass to Kaden Smith that cut USC’s lead to 24-21 late in the third quarter. Costello added a 28-yard TD pass to Smith with 2:09 remaining but wasn’t nearly consistent enough to keep pace with Darnold. Costello finished 10 for 22 for 192 yards.
