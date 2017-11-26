Starting forwards Jacinta Beckley (15 points) and Alexis Montgomery (12) accounted for more than half of Seattle U’s points in a 79-53 loss at home.

A three-game winning streak for the Seattle University women’s basketball team came to an emphatic end Sunday, as UC Davis defeated the Redhawks 79-53 at Connolly Complex.

Starting forwards Jacinta Beckley (15 points) and Alexis Montgomery (12) accounted for more than half of Seattle U’s scoring.

The Redhawks (3-3) shot 31.9 percent from the field, compared with 49.2 percent for the Aggies (6-0).

Morgan Bertsch led UC Davis with 25 points and Rachel Nagel added 23. Kourtney Eaton, who is from Longview, had a game-high 11 assists.