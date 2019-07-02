HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut will find out what penalties it faces for violations of NCAA rules in its basketball program under former coach Kevin Ollie.

The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions plan to release its report Tuesday at noon.

The NCAA sent the school a notice in September detailing allegations that included unethical conduct by Ollie, who it said provided false or misleading information about video calls to a recruit from two former UConn stars — Hall of Famer Ray Allen and San Antonio Spurs guard Rudy Gay.

UConn announced in January that it was self-imposing penalties, including the loss of a scholarship for the 2019-20 season.

UConn fired Ollie in March of 2018. The school and Ollie are in arbitration regarding $10 million the school says he’s not entitled to because the violations occurred under his watch.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25