CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for his senior season.

Etienne, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior running back from Jennings, Louisiana, announced his decision on social media Friday.

Etienne’s teammate, cornerback A.J. Terrell, said he was giving up his final year in college to enter the NFL draft.

Etienne became Clemson’s all-time rushing leader Monday night when he surpassed the old mark after gaining 78 yards in his team’s 42-25 loss to LSU for the national championship.

Etienne said his coaches, teammates and fans have helped him become a stronger man and football player these past three years. While he’s dreamed of playing in the NFL, “I’m not done dreaming here at Clemson either” before saying he would be back.

Etienne was projected as a second-round selection if he chosen to turn pro.

He gained 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He holds the ACC career mark with 56 rushing TDs this year.

Etienne followed the path of his former teammates in defensive line All-Americans Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins who came back for their senior years after losing in the College Football Playoff semifinals following the 2017 season.

The two became first-round NFL picks after helping Clemson win the national championship last season.

Terrell is a 6-1, 190-pound cornerback from Atlanta who had 34 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups this season. He has been projected as a late first-round or second-round NFL draft pick.

