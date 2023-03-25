Twenty-five minutes prior to its team’s Sweet 16 matchup against No. 4 Tennessee, “HokieBird” — Virginia Tech’s smiling 6-foot turkey mascot with maroon and orange fur — stood in a cramped hallway off the team tunnel, completing its rigorous pregame routine. It bent over and touched its toes — or claws, or talons — to prevent strained muscles in its mascot legs. It straightened, shook its head and flexed (imaginary?) mascot muscles, as a cape of white feathers flanked its back.

Like their anthropomorphic mascot, the Hokies were ready.

Early, at least, Tennessee was not.

No. 1 Virginia Tech (30-4) scored the first nine points in Saturday’s 73-64 win at Climate Pledge Arena, administering an immediate (and sustainable) onslaught. Junior guard Georgia Amoore — a 5-foot-6 Australian and ACC Tournament MVP — unfurled 15 first-half points, via swivels and scoop shots and step-back threes.

After Virginia Tech center (and back-to-back ACC Player of the Year) Elizabeth Kitley left with two fouls early in the second quarter, the Hokies somehow accelerated — expanding a 22-18 advantage into a 35-22 halftime lead. Amoore unsurprisingly provided the kicker, stepping back and pulling up a full 27.7 feet from the rim. As the ball met net with 42 seconds left, the unassailable Australian held her pose, while fans emphatically waved an Australian flag.

In all, the Hokies scored the last eight points of the first half … and the first five of the second. Amoore — who finished with 29 points (and four threes), six rebounds and four assists — provided a personal 8-0 run.

Together, Amoore, Kitley (12 points, seven rebounds), guard Kayana Traylor (14 points, three rebounds, three assists) and Co. outlasted one of the sport’s preeminent powers. They advanced to the Elite Eight — where they’ll meet No. 3 Ohio State on Monday — for the first time in school history.

The Hokies’ history does not end there.

After all, Virginia Tech’s only other appearance in the Sweet 16 ended in ironic agony, with a 68-52 defeat to the same Lady Vols — and current Tennessee coach Kellie Harper, a guard on that team — in 1999. Tennessee (25-12), meanwhile, has more Sweet 16 berths (36) than any program in NCAA history.

But this season, at least, the script has flipped.

The Hokies secured their 14th consecutive win, with their last loss coming on Jan. 26. They did so by weathering a 19-4 Tennessee run that narrowed the deficit to 53-52 in the fourth quarter.

Though the Vols shot just 18% (3-17) from 3, they used a stifling full-court press to seize momentum and unsteady the top-seeded Hokies in the second half. Three Vols — Jordan Horston (17 points, four rebounds, three assists), Rickea Jackson (15 points, eight rebounds) and Jordan Walker (12 points, six rebounds) — finished in double figures.

But Virginia Tech responded with another 8-0 run to diffuse the drama, while Tennessee went five fourth-quarter minutes without a field goal in eventual defeat.

After it was over, Amoore beelined for HokieBird — wrapping the fluffy turkey in a euphoric hug. As Virginia Tech’s tenacious guard trotted into the tunnel, its mascot swiveled its hefty hips.

It’s not done dancing yet.