Zach Norvell Jr. scored 23 of his career-high 28 points in the second half for the Zags, who improved to 8-0.

OMAHA, Neb. – Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell Jr. got off to a slow start against Creighton for the second year in a row. Like last year, he finished with a flurry.

Norvell scored 23 of his career-high 28 points in the second half, and top-ranked Gonzaga wiped out an early double-digit deficit and beat Creighton 103-92 on Saturday.

Norvell’s shot was off throughout the first 20 minutes. Coming out of halftime, coach Mark Few drew up a play just for him. Norvell took a pass from Rui Hachimura, went hard to the basket and converted a three-point play. He scored nine of the Zags’ first 11 points of the half.

“When he makes his first one,” Few said, “it’s game on.”

Norvell has had a habit of starting slowly. Gonzaga, missing two key players because of injuries, needed all the points he could provide against high-scoring Creighton (6-2).

“I wanted to be aggressive starting off the half, get myself a chance to get going,” Norvell said, “and it went well.”

Last year, Norvell scored all 21 of his points in the second half in a 91-74 come-from-behind victory over the Bluejays in Spokane.

Brandon Clarke had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Zags, and Hachimura contributed 22 points and a game-high 11 boards.

“We played 40 minutes of pretty good basketball against them the last two years,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Unfortunately, those 40 minutes didn’t happen the same day.”

The Zags (8-0), who took over the No. 1 ranking Monday after beating Duke in the Maui Invitational, overcame a boisterous crowd of 18,759 to win in their first true road game.

“It was just a great basketball game, and I’m not saying that just because we ended up on top,” Few said. “It was really high-level play going on, high-level shot-making.”

Of the victory, Norvell said, “It was big time for us. Coming into an environment like this with a good crowd, a well-coached opponent and knowing they would play really hard, we knew it was going to be a battle.”