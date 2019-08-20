NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State quarterback Demry Croft has been indicted on six counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery.

The 22-year-old Croft was released from jail Monday on $50,000 bond. An arraignment has been scheduled for Sept. 4.

The indictment against Croft says he engaged in unlawful sexual conduct and sexual penetration on Dec. 1 without the woman’s consent. The indictment also states that force or coercion was used.

All eight counts involve the same woman.

Tennessee State officials said they’re aware a student-athlete was arrested but added that they would have no further comment because of state and federal student privacy laws. School officials added that the university “takes seriously any allegation of sexual misconduct that may affect our campus community.”

Croft started Tennessee State’s first four games last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He started the final six games of Minnesota’s 2017 season before transferring to Tennessee State.

Tennessee State opens the season Aug. 31 by hosting Mississippi Valley State.

