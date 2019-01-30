RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five students are charged with stealing wooden panels of North Carolina State University’s former basketball court.
News outlets report masked men entered Reynolds Coliseum on Dec. 7 and stole two of the panels from a storage area. Pieces of the original floor were being saved for historical value after the arena was remodeled in 2016.
Campus police Maj. David Kelly says the panels valued at $1,300 each were recovered, but one was damaged beyond repair.
The NC State students charged are Benjamin Christopher Ogburn, Te-shawn J-Quan Lee, Michael Jesus Delgado and Robert Wayne Marble. The fifth suspect, Samuel Brightbill, attends Wake Technical Community College.
Ogburn’s lawyer says nothing suggests the act was malicious. The reports didn’t include comment from the others.