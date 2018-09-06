Hailey Gaines hammered a career-high 14 kills for Seattle Pacific on Thursday night, but No.12 Western Washington finally pulled away from the visiting Falcons to score a four-game victory in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball opener for both schools.

CHICO, Calif. – Seattle Pacific freshman goalkeeper Riley Travis shattered the school single-game record with 16 saves Thursday, helping short-handed Seattle Pacific battle to a 0-0 draw at Chico State in a nonconference women’s soccer game at University Stadium.

The Falcons (2-0-1) have not surrendered a goal this season, having played 290 minutes.

A product of Seattle’s Ballard High School, Travis surpassed the SPU standard by three saves, replacing Molly Stinson in the record book. Stinson, who graduated last spring after compiling a school-record 274 career saves, stopped 13 shots on Oct. 29, 2016 for the previous record.

More Women’s soccer

No. 17 Washington State (5-0) remained undefeated with a 3-0 win over visiting Idaho (2-4).

Volleyball

Hailey Gaines hammered a career-high 14 kills for Seattle Pacific, but No.12 Western Washington finally pulled away from the visiting Falcons to score a four-game victory in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball opener for both schools.

Scores in Carver Gymnasium were 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21.

Redshirt senior Gaines topped her previous high of 12 kills, which came last year against Western when she was playing with Concordia Irvine.

Shaun Crespi had nine kills for SPU (2-6, 0-1 GNAC). Abby Phelps had 16 kills for Western Washington (6-3, 1-0.)

Men’s soccer

After scoring twice late in the first half, the Seattle Pacific men succumbed to a second-half onslaught at Azusa Pacific as Gabriel Costa struck for the equalizer and then the late winner in a 3-2 victory over the Falcons.

Trevor Lee and Jason Schmidt, both non-starters, had staked the Falcons to a 2-0 halftime lead. SPU falls to 0-3 for the first time since 2003.

Hockey

Matthew Wedman had two goals to lead the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 3-2 win over the Spokane Chiefs at the Red Lion Hotels’ Preseason Tournament at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.