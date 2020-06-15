The Seattle Pacific University athletic department will discontinue its women’s gymnastics program effective immediately, Athletic Director Jackson Stava announced Monday.

In addition, the Falcons Gymnastics Center will cease operations and not be used to conduct gymnastics youth camps. Along with halting intercollegiate competition, the youth club team will no longer be sponsored by SPU.

The decision to discontinue gymnastics came following an extensive review of the state of that sport in the NCAA Division II structure. Although the assessment and decision began before the COVID-19 outbreak, the adverse effects the pandemic had on the program’s funding model influenced the decision.

“The landscape of collegiate gymnastics has changed drastically since this program’s inception and current financial realities have forced us to accelerate a process of evaluating the long-term viability of gymnastics at Seattle Pacific,” Stava said.

The sport has experienced significant downsizing at the Division II level, where only five other schools sponsor women’s gymnastics and those nearest to Seattle are more than 2,000 miles away, in Texas and Missouri.

A total of 11 schools annually competed against SPU to qualify for the National Collegiate Championships, an event that has been hosted by USA Gymnastics since 1987 after the NCAA discontinued sponsoring a Division II championship.

“This decision has certainly been both agonizing and heart-wrenching as it impacts our student-athletes, coaches, alumni and university community in significant ways,” said Stava.

Scholarships for current gymnastics athletes — including grants awarded to incoming students beginning in fall 2020 — will be honored.

The gymnastics practice facility will be re-purposed for another function.

The university will continue to field 12 athletic teams: men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s rowing, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, along with both indoor and outdoor men’s and women’s track & field.

Seattle Pacific has sponsored gymnastics since the 1974 season. The Falcons’ legacy includes three national team champions: 1986 (NCAA Division II), 1992 (USAG) and 1997 (USAG).