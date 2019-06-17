Julia DeVere, a standout women’s soccer player at Seattle Pacific, has been honored with the school’s Ron Grady Athlete of the Year award.

“It’s an amazing award for an amazing kid,” said Arby Busey, her coach. “Julia is somebody who grew so much here and really put in a lot of work to earn all of the accolades that she did.”

DeVere was a second-team all-America selection. She had four goals and seven assists and sparked a defense that had eight shutouts and a 0.92 goals-against average.

NOTES

• With Seattle broadcasters Rick Rizzs (Mariners) and Steve Raible (Seahawks) leading the way, seven individuals have been voted into the State of Washington Sports Hall of Fame for 2019. The other inductees are Washington State and Detroit Lions kicker Jason Hanson, former NBA referee Bernie Fryer, longtime Gonzaga basketball coach Dan Fitzgerald, and two Olympic gold medalists — Sugar Ray Seales (boxing, 1972) and Megan (Quann) Jendrick (swimming, 2000).

• Roger Powell, Jr., the former associate head coach at Vanderbilt, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Gonzaga men’s basketball program.

• Two transfers, Thibault Cancel and Jack Pulliam, will join the Washington men’s tennis team. Cancel joins the Huskies after three seasons at Alabama. Pulliam played one year at Texas A&M.