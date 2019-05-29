Alabama at South Carolina on Sept. 14 will start CBS’ Southeastern Conference football schedule this season, and Notre Dame’s trip to Georgia the next week is positioned to be a prime-time game for the network.

The schedule for the 19th season of the “SEC on CBS” was released Wednesday, along with the dates and times for Army-Navy (Dec. 14, 3 p.m. Eastern) and the Sun Bowl (Dec. 31, 2 p.m. Eastern).

The only SEC games locked into time slots so far are Alabama-South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. Eastern in Week 3 of the regular season and Florida-Georgia in Jacksonville on Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m.

A CBS doubleheader is set for Sept. 21, when Georgia hosts Notre Dame, with games scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25