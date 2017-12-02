Jacinta Beckley scored a game-high 22 points and Alexis Montgomery had a triple-double to help the Redhawks beat San Diego 80-73. Seattle U outscored the Toreros 31-21 in the fourth quarter.

Seattle U (4-4) outscored the Toreros (5-3) 31-21 in the fourth quarter.

Beckley, who made 9 of 13 shots from the field, drove for a basket with 30 seconds left for a 73-69 lead.

Montgomery contributed 18 points and 13 rebounds. She had a three-point play that tied the score at 68 with 2:14 to play.

Madeline Dopplick scored seven of her 12 points in the last 1:39 of the game to help the Redhawks pull away. She made all five of her free throws.

Kamira Sanders scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Seattle U, which shot a season-best 56.4 percent from the field.

San Diego shot 42.6 percent.

“That’s a huge win at home,” Redhawks coach Suzy Barcomb said. “We executed our game plan defensively the way we wanted to. We responded well to their physicality. Our fourth quarter was really good. We had a lot of different players contribute today.”

San Diego entered the game ranked among the top 20 nationally in rebounding margin, but Seattle U had a 36-31 advantage on the boards.

Aubrey Ward-El and Alexandra Hagen led San Diego with 17 points each.