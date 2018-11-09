The Redhawks dropped to 0-2 this season despite a 21-point effort by Kamira Sanders.

The Seattle University women’s basketball team led Northern Arizona in the fourth quarter, but the Lumberjacks rallied for a 65-58 victory Friday evening at the Redhawk Center.

Kamira Sanders scored 21 points and Joana Alves added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Seattle U (0-2), which lost its opener 57-54 to Cal State Fullerton.

“I think we improved from Tuesday,” said Redhawks coach Suzy Barcomb. “We executed better down the stretch and had chances. We missed some key shots and they executed.

“Kamira and Joana both had nice games for us.”

Seattle U took a 7-2 lead early, but Northern Arizona rallied to lead 33-25 at halftime.

A three-pointer from the corner by Sanders gave the Redhawks a 46-45 lead in the first minute of the fourth quarter and she made a spectacular shot to beat the shot-clock buzzer for a 52-49 lead with 6:33 remaining.

Northern Arizona scored the final six points of the game.

Khiarica Rasheed led the Lumberjacks with 24 points on 11-for-12 shooting from the field.