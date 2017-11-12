The Redhawks earn a spot in the NCAA tournament.

LAS VEGAS — The No. 23 Seattle University men’s soccer team won the Western Athletic Conference championship with a 2-1 win over San Jose State Sunday afternoon.

The Redhawks won the WAC title for the third time in five seasons and will head to the NCAA tournament next week.

Nathan Aune and Alex Roldan scored to lead the way for Seattle U (14-3-4), which gave up just one goal in three games.

The NCAA will announce its tournament selections on Monday.

Seattle keeper Josh Adachi was named tournament MVP, and Aune, Roldan, and Sergio Rivas were all-tournament choices.

CWU in playoffs

For the first time since 2009, Central Washington (11-0) is in the NCAA Division II football playoffs. But that first game will have to wait a week. The Wildcats earned the No. 1 seed in Super Region 4 and a first-round bye in the 28-team playoffs.

The Wildcats will host the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 4 seed Winona State (10-1) and No. 5 seed Texas A&M-Commerce (9-1) in a second-round game Nov. 25.

The bye assures the Wildcats home-field advantage through the semifinals.