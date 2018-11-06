The host Stanford men pulled away from the Redhawks after a close first half. Meanwhile, the SU women lost at home 57-54 to Cal State Fullerton.

STANFORD, Calif. – KZ Okpala scored a career-high 29 points and Stanford opened the season with a 96-74 victory over Seattle U on Tuesday night.

Freshman Cormac Ryan scored 13 of his 16 points, including four of his five three-pointers, in the second half for the Pac-12 Cardinal, which improved to 6-0 all time against the Redhawks. Daejon Davis added 15 points and Marcus Sheffield had 10.

Terrell Brown, a high-school teammate of Davis at Garfield in Seattle, scored 16 points to lead the Redhawks. Matej Kavas and Anand Hundal each added 13 points.

Seattle held the lead for much of the first half.

Seattle U women lose

The Seattle U women’s team had a cold shooting night in a 57-54 loss to Cal State Fullerton.

Joana Alves led the Redhawks with 13 points and Madeline Dopplick added 11.

Seattle U shot 37.5 percent from the field and was 3 of 16 (18.8 percent) on three-pointers.