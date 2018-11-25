Matej Kavas and Myles Carter each posted double-doubles as the tournament-host Redhawks beat Longwood 70-50.

Matej Kavas and Myles Carter each posted double-doubles to help the Seattle University basketball team beat Longwood of Virginia 70-50 on Sunday.

Seattle U (6-2) won for the third time in three days of the Elgin Baylor Classic at Redhawk Center. The Redhawks get a break before facing Northwest University (7-4) of Kirkland in the final game of the Elgin Baylor Classic.

Kavas had team-high totals of 22 points — he made 8 of 12 shots — and 13 rebounds. Carter had 14 points and 12 rebounds; he added four blocks.

“When we looked at the game, we thought that (Myles and Matej) were our biggest strength against Longwood’s question marks and we challenged them to exert themselves,” Seattle U coach Jim Hayford said. “When we have a 6-8 and 6-9 guy right there and they both get double-doubles, they make us look really good.”

Morgan Means scored 19 points for the Redhawks, who led 38-15 at halftime after going on an 18-0 run.

“One of the biggest things we’ve pushed during summer workouts has been mental toughness,” Hayford said. “I think that’s a big part of what we’re trying to push in every practice and helped the guys be mentally better on the third day.”

Lorenzo Phillips led the Lancers (5-3) with 22 points.