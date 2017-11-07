The Redhawks want to “show that they both hear and join the voices that are shining light on the injustices in the American legal system and to those without access to legal recourse,” they said in a statement released by the school.

Seattle University men’s basketball players will stand on the court during the playing of the national anthem this season with their arms locked to “show that they both hear and join the voices that are shining light on the injustices in the American legal system and to those without access to legal recourse,” the team said in a statement released by the school.

The Redhawks will also wear warmup shirts with an inscription from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King that reads: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the anthem protest movement last season to highlight racial inequality and police brutality toward minorities.

Many pro athletes, including several Seahawks, continued with various anthem demonstrations this season.

Seattle U is believed to be among the first college teams to join the movement.

“These are issues that our players and coaches believe are relevant and need to be addressed,” SU coach Jim Hayford said in a statement. “We have also discussed how we would never want our actions to be taken by others as a sign of disrespect to armed-services personnel and veterans.”