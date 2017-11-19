Hot-shooting Belmont beat Seattle U in the championship game of the Nashville Subregional of the 2K Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project. The Redhawks’ women won 65-62 at Pepperdine.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Austin Luke sank 8 of 10 from three-point range and scored a career-high 26 points to lead host Belmont to a 90-77 victory over Seattle University on Sunday in the championship game of the Nashville Subregional of the 2K Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project.

Luke entered the game averaging 3.5 points this season for the Bruins (4-1), who shot 59.3 percent from the field, including 51.9 percent on three-pointers.

“Belmont’s offense was just too strong for us at this point on a single day’s preparation,” first-year Seattle U coach Jim Hayford said. “We did a much better job of taking care of the ball today (eight turnovers), and having a diverse attack. We saw some really good things today that we will build on.”

Morgan Means, Jordan Hill and reserve Matej Kavas each scored 15 points for the Redhawks (2-3), who shot 45 percent.

Hill scored five points during a 10-0 burst that gave Seattle U a 32-28 lead, but Belmont closed on a 13-4 run for a 41-36 lead at halftime.

Women win on the road again

MALIBU, Calif. – The Seattle U women edged Pepperdine 65-62 to complete a 2-0 trip to California.

Kamira Sanders led the Redhawks (2-2) with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Alexis Montgomery added 13 points. Delaney McCann had a team-high nine rebounds.

“We had just enough in the tank to pull out this very important road win,” Seattle U coach Suzy Barcomb said. “We found some mismatches we could attack and got some looks at the rim for Kamira. Delaney stepped into the starting role today and gave us a very solid effort and efficient stat line.”

With the score tied at 61, Montgomery made a three-point shot with 1:30 remaining. The Waves (2-2) and Redhawks each scored one point the rest of the way.

Seattle U had 12 second-chance points, compared with three for Pepperdine.

The Redhawks started their trip with a 77-71 victory Friday at UC Santa Barbara.