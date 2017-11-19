The Washington State women also saw their NCAA run end with a 1-0 loss at Florida.

Seattle U’s run in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament came to an end Sunday with a 3-0 second-round loss to No. 3 Akron in Ohio.

The No. 22 Redhawks, which eliminated Washington in the first round earlier this week, saw their season end with a 15-4-4 record.

The Zips (17-3-1) put the game away with a pair of second-half goals.

Huskies sweep

No. 10 Washington (22-7, 12-6, Pac-12) completed a season sweep of No. 20 Oregon (16-10, 9-9) by sweeping the Ducks 25-22, 25-19, 26-24 in a Pac-12 volleyball match.

Kara Bajema had 14 kills and eight aces for the Huskies, who wrapped up their regular-season road schedule.

It was UW’s fifth win in a row against Oregon and its nine in the last 10 matches.

More volleyball

• Hannah Lautenbach had 19 kills in her final college match as Seattle Pacific (15-13, 10-10 GNAC) closed out its season with a 26-24, 26-24, 25-21 win at Concordia in Portland.

• Taylor Mims had 23 kills, 15 digs and six blocks, but Washington State (16-14, 5-13 Pac-12) lost at Oregon State 25-17, 25-21, 6-25, 25-22.

More soccer

• Deanne Rose’s golden goal in the 104th minute for No. 16 Florida (17-6-0) eliminated the Washington State (10-8-4) women from the NCAA soccer tournament 1-0 in Gainsville, Fla. The third-round loss marked the deepest the Cougars have advanced in the NCAA tourney.

Football

• Eastern Washington was not selected for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs despite a 7-4 record and a third-place finish in the Big Sky Conference. Sunday, EWU receiver Nic Sblendorio, who had nine catches for 273 yards in Saturday’s win over Portland State, was named Big Sky offensive player of the week. He was just two yards short of Cooper Kupp’s school record.

Hockey

• Patrick Bajkov scored, but the Everett Silvertips lost a WHL game at home to the Regina Pats 2-1. Regina had a 50-21 edge on shots on goal.