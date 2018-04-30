Scout Cai scored 2,896 points with a consistent performance in which she placed no worse than fifth in any of the four events Monday.

NAMPA, Idaho — Seattle Pacific sophomore Scout Cai is in second place and freshman teammate Renick Meyer is third after the first day of the women’s heptathlon at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference track championships Monday.

Cai scored 2,896 points with a consistent performance in which she placed no worse than fifth in any of the four events Monday. HarLee Ortega of Central Washington leads with 2,957 points. The final three events will be Tuesday.

Meyer won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.22 and the 200 in 25.13. Cai was fifth in the hurdles at 15.31 and fifth in the 200 at 26.03. Geneva Lehnert of SPU won the high jump at 5 feet, 7 inches. Cai was fourth in that event at 5-4¼. Cai also took fifth in the shot put at 32-9½.

In the men’s decathlon, Central Washington’s Kodiak Landis, a graduate student from Snohomish, leads after the first five events. He has 3,806 points with teammate Michael Forster, a junior from Arlington, second at 3,544 points.

Landis, the third-ranked Division II decathlete in the country, won the 100 in 10.81, setting a meet record. He also captured the 400 meters in 49.02. He took second in the long jump at 23-2½.