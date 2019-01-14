Renick Meyer went 18 feet, 10¾ inches to win the long jump, and to post the first title by an SPU athlete in the UW Preview Meet since 2010.

Seattle Pacific’s Renick Meyer was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s indoor track athlete of the week after winning the long jump in the UW Preview Meet.

Meyer, a sophomore from Gresham, Ore., went 18 feet, 10¾ inches to win the event and the weekly award. Besides being a personal best, it was the fifth best long jump in the history of the GNAC and put her No. 8 on the provisional qualifying list for the NCAA Division II championships.

Meyer also posted an 8.87-second time in the 60-meter hurdles.

HONORS

• Brigham Young’s Paisley Johnson, a sophomore out of Glacier Peak High School in Everett, was named the women’s basketball player of the week in the West Coast Conference. Against Pacific, Johnson scored 24 points and then added a career-high 25 points against Saint Mary’s to help the Cougars to two road victories and a 6-0 conference start. In those two games, Johnson hit 63 percent of her shots from the floor, and 60 percent from three-point range.