The Seattle Pacific women’s basketball team fell in the opening round of the NCAA Division II tournament in Azusa, Calif., on Friday, losing to UC San Diego 64-51.

Rachel Shim scored 14 and was the only Falcon in double figures. SPU (23-8) had its second-lowest scoring total of the season.

“You have to score more than 51 points to win a regional game,” SPU coach Julie Heisey said. “It’s a bummer. We did a lot of things really well and just couldn’t get the ball to fall. We had good looks, but they just didn’t go in the first half, and especially in the first quarter (just 3 of 19).”

SPU hit just 30.8 percent in the loss, and just 3 of 16 from three-point range.

Kayla Sato scored 28 to lead the Tritons (28-4).

T-birds clinch playoff spot

Austin Strand and Zack Andrusiak each scored twice as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the visiting Spokane Chiefs 4-2 to clinch a Western Hockey League wild-card spot.

Strand scored twice in the third period. Nolan Volcan had three assists for the T-birds.

Baseball

• A Washington State runner, Blake Clanton, was called for interference that resulted in a game-ending double play as Saint Mary’s (8-4) beat the Cougars 4-3 in Pullman. Clanton was 1 for 1 with an RBI and three walks for the Cougars (3-7).

• John Rave’s RBI single in the eighth inning gave Illinois State a 3-2 win over Washington in the first game of a four-game wrap-around series at Husky Ballpark. Joe Wainhouse was 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBI for UW (6-6).

Softball

• Freshman Gabby Plain struck out 13 as No. 1 Washington (25-0) beat UNLV 8-0 at the Rebel Classic in Las Vegas. Kirstyn Thomas was 2 for 4 with three RBI, and Kelly Burdick was 3 for 3. Thomas was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBI as UW began the day with a 9-1 win over New Mexico State.

• Seattle U (13-11) lost a pair of games at the CSUN Tournament in Northridge, Calif., falling to Oregon State 5-0 and Texas Tech 6-2. Madison Cathcart hit her nation-leading 13th homer of the season against Tech.

Curling

• Luc Violette of Lake Stevens and Ben Richardson of Issaquah will play for the American team that is competing for a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships in Aberdeen, Scotland. The U.S. team, led by Andrew Stopera, lost to Canada 8-5 in the semifinals on Friday. The U.S. team will play Switzerland, which lost to Scotland 5-4 in the other semifinal.

Track and field

• Seattle Pacific’s distance medley relay team of Kate Lily, Lani Taylor, Chynna Phan and Mary Charleston was fifth at the NCAA Division II track and field championships in Pittsburg, Kan., earning All-American honors for the third consecutive year. The team finished in a personal-best 11 minutes 31.69 seconds.

• Washington State’s Alissa Brooks-Johnson was 11th in the pentathlon in the NCAA Division I indoor championships in College Station, Texas.

Tennis

• Washington lost two matches on the first day of Pac-12 play. The UW men lost to No. 13 USC at home 4-0. The women’s team lost on the road to No. 21 Oregon 4-0.

Gymnastics

• Washington posted a season-best score of 197.400 to win a home tri-meet with UC Davis (195.500) and Seattle Pacific (192.700). It was the fifth-best score in program history. UW’s Hailey Burleson won the vault, beam and floor en route to the all-around title at 39.600.