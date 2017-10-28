The Falcons will play at Simon Fraser on Saturday with conference title on the line.

Gabe Kellum had two assists as the Seattle Pacific men’s soccer team beat visiting Saint Martin’s 3-1 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference soccer match on Saturday night.

The win put the Falcons (11-4-1, 7-3-1 GNAC) alone in first place in the GNAC standings with a game to play. SPU has a two-point lead on Simon Fraser (6-2-2). The teams entered Saturday tied with 19 points apiece.

SPU plays at Simon Fraser in the regular-season finale Saturday.

The league champ receives an automatic berth into the NCAA Division II tournament.

Volleyball

• Seattle U hit a season-best .321 to beat visiting CSU Bakersfield 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17 in a WAC match. Katarina Marinkovic had 16 kills and nine digs for the Redhawks (9-14, 5-5 WAC).

• Hannah Lautenbach had 11 kills and 11 digs as Seattle Pacific (12-10, 6-6 GNAC) swept visiting Montana State Billings 25-19, 25-16, 25-14.

Hockey

• Austin Strand scored with 42 seconds remaining in the third period to give the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds a 4-3 win over the Calgary Hitmen in WHL action. Seattle was up 3-0 after the second period before Calgary rallied.

Cross-country

• Matthew Seidel was seventh for Seattle U at the Western Athletic Conference cross-country championships in Las Cruces, N.M., earning all-conference honors after his 30-second personal best (24:23). He led the men’s team to a fourth-place finish.

• Olivia Stein earned second-team All-WAC honors after finishing ninth (17:23) and Johanna Erickson joined her at 14th (17:38) as the Seattle women also took fourth.

Women’s soccer

• Leahi Manthei had a goal and an assist as Seattle U wrapped up the regular season with a 2-0 win over visiting Utah Valley. The Redhawks (7-8-3, 3-2-2 WAC) are in the WAC tournament next week in Phoenix.

Golf

• Doug Rohner of Tacoma Country & Golf Club was elected president of the Washington State Golf Association in its annual meeting, replacing outgoing president Barb Tracy of Bear Creek Country Club.