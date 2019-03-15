Gavin Long’s layin with two seconds remaining lifted Seattle Pacific past Chaminade 77-75 in the first round of the NCAA Division II West Regional in San Diego on Friday afternoon.

The Falcons (22-6), who have won 13 in a row, advance to the regional semifinals against Saint Martin’s on Saturday at 5 p.m. Saint Martin’s (25-5) advanced by beating Concordia (Calif.) 63-60.

The Falcons were down 73-68 with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter. Long scored five points in the decisive 7-2 run. Long led the Falcons with 21 points, hitting 7 of 13 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

SPU shot 55 percent from the field in the second half, and 43 percent from three-point range, to rally. Chaminade led by as much 13 points, with 8:33 remaining, in the second half.

Nikhil Lizotte added 19 for SPU, and Coleman Wooten had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Grant Dressler led the Silverswords (23-8) with 26 points.