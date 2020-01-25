Seattle Pacific’s men’s basketball team pushed its winning streak to 14 games with a convincing 94-68 home victory Saturday over Simon Fraser.

Harry Cavell had 19 of his career-high 27 points during the first half for the Falcons (14-4, 10-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference).

The Falcons’ streak of 14 in a row is just one from the school record set in 2002. SPU will get a chance to tie and break that record in a two-game road trip to Alaska starting Thursday.

Cavell, a 6-foot-6 junior guard, hit 9 of 11 shots from the field and all six of his free throws. He also led all players with nine rebounds. Divant’e Moffitt amassed 23 points and eight rebounds for SPU.

SPU hits 54% from the field compared to 41% for Simon Fraser (12-7, 5-5).

SOUNDERS

• Two members of the Sounders, forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan, have been given an early release from the U.S. National Team training camp and will head to Seattle’s training camp earlier than expected. Morris and Roldan were among three players released as the final 22-man roster was set for the friendly against Costa Rica in Carson, Calif., on Feb. 1.

TRACK

• In her first race representing Washington, Carley Thomas set a school indoor record with a 2:03.06 in the 800 meters at the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge in New York. It’s the best NCAA mark so far this season.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

• Bella Cravens put together a good effort for the Eagles with 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, but Eastern Washington (2-14, 1-6 Big Sky) fell 71-50 on the road against Southern Utah (9-7, 3-4).