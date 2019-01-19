Kentwood grad Darius Lubom came off the bench with 18 points as Western Oregon beat Seattle Pacific 73-71.

Kentwood grad Darius Lubom came off the bench with 18 points as Western Oregon snapped visiting Seattle Pacific’s seven-game win streak with a 73-71 win Saturday.

It was the first loss for the Falcons (9-4, 6-2 GNAC) since Nov. 29.

Sam Sampson led SPU with 16 points, returning from a one-game absence because he was taking the Medical College Admission Test.

Women’s basketball

• Simon Fraser hit 15 three-pointers and held host Seattle Pacific to one field goal in the fourth quarter of a 69-60 win.

The Clan (9-6, 5-3 GNAC) was 15 of 40 from three-point range.

Riley Evans led the Falcons (5-10, 4-4) with 20 points.

Junior hockey

• The WHL U.S. Division-leading Everett Silvertips lost at Portland 5-1 to complete an 0-2 weekend in which they were outscored 7-1.

• Nolan Volcan scored at the 12:02 mark of the third period to lift the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 5-4 win over the visiting Victoria Royals.

Track and field

• Charisma Taylor broke Washington State’s freshman record in the triple jump with a 41-foot, 1.75-inch jump at the WSU Indoor meet.

Tennis

• The UW men opened the dual match season with a 6-1 victory over Portland.