Seattle Pacific’s women’s soccer team is back in the NCAA Division II national tournament, facing a first-round game Thursday in Portland against Concordia.

The Falcons will take a 12-5-2 record as the No. 7 seed in the West Regional. Concordia is 14-1-3, and the No. 2 seed will be playing on its home field, Tuominem Yard, at 2 p.m.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams this season. Concordia has won 1-0 and 2-1, and there has been a 1-1 tie.

Also in the Western Regional is Western Washington, the No. 3 seed, at 16-3-1.

NOTES

• Washington freshman volleyball player Claire Hoffman was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week after a career-high 21 kills against Arizona and nine kills and three aces against Arizona State.

• Denso Ulysse of Seattle Sounders FC 2 was named to the second team of the USL all-league team. Ulysse, a 19-year-old defender, started 28 matches.

• Gonzaga’s Ariana Pumpelly was named the women’s soccer player of the week in the West Coast Conference after her defense helped the Zags to a 1-0 over Portland.

• Washington is seventh and Washington State 11th in the Nanea Pac-12 Preview women’s golf tournament in Hawaii. Wenyung Keh was the top Husky with a 69, which is tied for second