Saint Martin’s put the final points on the board with two free throws by Bria Thames with 1:26 left and Seattle Pacific squandered late chances with two turnovers and a missed layup as the visiting Saints won 63-62 in women’s basketball Tuesday night.

The Falcons (5-12, 3-6 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) had a 55-50 lead with 9:15 left in the game before the Saints (9-7, 4-5) scored 11 points in a row for a 61-55 advantage. Thamas scored eight points in that rally and the other three points came from a three-pointer by Tierney DeDonatis.

Thames finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds for the winners. DeDonatis had a game-high 26 points, hitting 9 of 13 shots from the field and 4 of 5 from three-point range.

Ashlynn Burgess topped Seattle Pacific with 25 points on 12-for-15 shooting.

SOUNDERS

• The site of the Seattle Sounders’ first leg in a CONCACEF Champions League round of 16 matchup has been shifted in Mexico. The Sounders are still set for face CD Olimpia on Feb. 20, but the match will now be at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in Pan Pedro Sula instead of the previously scheduled Estadio Riburcio Carias Andino in Tegucigalpa. The stadium in Tegucigalpa was determined not to be meeting federation standards at this time. The return leg of the matchup is still set for Feb. 27 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

SOFTBALL

• A second matchup between the University of Washington and the USA National Team has been set, this one for Feb. 16 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time in the St. Petersburg Clearwater Elite Invitational in Florida. It has already been announced the Huskies will meet the national team at Husky Softball Stadium on March 12. That will be the first home game of the season for the Huskies. The USA National Team, which features UW alum Ali Aguilar and will have UW coach Heather Tarr on its coaching staff this summer, is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.