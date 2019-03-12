NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University basketball player Issa Thiam has been dismissed from the team and faces deportation after his arrest on domestic violence charges.
Thiam, a junior forward from Dakar, Senegal, is accused of slapping a woman and swinging a knife at her after she refused to give up her cellphone.
The Asbury Park Press reports his attorney said after Thiam’s release from jail Tuesday that his client is “still in shock.”
Thiam was suspended indefinitely after his arrest Friday, and then dismissed from the team Monday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks free agency Day 1: Three free agents depart, Earl Thomas plays the waiting game
- Seahawks free agent tracker: Justin Coleman, Mike Davis, Shamar Stephen find new homes on Day 1
- Reports: Cornerback Justin Coleman now an ex-Seahawk as he agrees to deal with Lions
- 'What do you want me to say?': Unhappy Felix Hernandez struggles in final Cactus League start for Mariners
- Five-star linebacker Sav'ell Smalls leaving Garfield to return to Kennedy Catholic
NJ.com reports Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell says the team has had many obstacles this year, and this is another one they will have to fight through.
Thiam has been ordered to surrender his passport.
A judge has also barred him from Rutgers University campus.