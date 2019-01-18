PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Officials say Devin Cannady has been suspended from the Princeton University basketball team after throwing a punch at a campus police officer and being arrested following a confrontation at a convenience store.
Daniel Day, assistant vice president of communications, says the 22-year-old Cannady, Princeton’s leading scorer who ranks fifth on the university’s all-time scoring list, was suspended Friday.
The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Cannady was arrested after a confrontation with customers and police at a campus convenience store. He faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Campus police were called to the Wawa convenience store at 3:30 a.m. Friday. Officials said Cannady pushed customers and threatened others during the incident. He later began cursing at university officers and swung a punch at one of the campus patrolmen, who ducked out of the way, authorities said. Cannady’s punch glanced off the patrolmen’s hand.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Sounders, Reign ink new jersey sponsorship deals with Seattle-based online retailer Zulily WATCH
- Seahawks sign former first-round pick Paxton Lynch as backup QB candidate behind Russell Wilson
- Chris Petersen again taps into Boise State pipeline for Huskies' new wide receivers coach
- Washington gets outside shot going against Stanford, sits alone atop Pac-12 WATCH
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH