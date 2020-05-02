Most Read Sports Stories
- Instead of a wedding, Will Ferrell crashes a Seahawks Zoom meeting
- Woo woos for a weary world: UW's live mascot, Dubs II, spreads cute dog content to the masses
- Seahawks mailbag: What will L.J. Collier's role be in 2020? Who will play the nickel? And more
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Jarran Reed taking back Jadeveon Clowney's number: 'I don't remember approving that yet'
- Sideline Chatter: And a smirking emoji text from Bill Belichick lands on Bruce Arians’ cellphone
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.