CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico football coach is facing charges after authorities say he was spotted on video taking money from a player’s wallet.

State Police arrested John D. Roanhaus on Saturday following a review of the footage showing the 42-year-old coach entering the school’s locker room and grabbing the money. Police say $40 was taken from the wallet.

Gallup-McKinley County Schools Superintendent Mike Hyatt told the Gallup Independent that Roanhaus has been fired.

Roanhaus had been the head coach of Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico, since 2018.

Roanhaus is the youngest son of New Mexico Hall of Fame coach Eric Roanhaus.

He faces larceny and non-residential burglary charges. It is not known if Roanhaus had an attorney.

Miyamura fell Friday to 1-6 after a 55-14 loss at Bloomfield.