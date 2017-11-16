College Sports Photos: Seattle U men’s soccer beats UW, advances in NCAA tournament Originally published November 16, 2017 at 9:49 pm Share story By Dean Rutz Related Stories Chris Petersen’s suspension of Azeem Victor a cautionary tale for Huskies players November 16, 2017 Watch: Breaking down the Huskies’ postseason possibilities November 16, 2017 The 2018 Pac-12 football schedule is out, and it’s better … much better than this season November 16, 2017 Chris Petersen on state of UW passing game: ‘I still think we’re in good shape’ November 16, 2017 Dean Rutz View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryChris Petersen’s suspension of Azeem Victor a cautionary tale for Huskies players
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.