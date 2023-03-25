Geno Auriemma gyrated and gestured in anguish on the sideline as the No. 2-seeded Huskies launched a series of passes that missed the mark and sailed out of bounds.

The venerable Connecticut women’s basketball coach could hardly recognize his team, which at times looked rattled and out of sync against Ohio State’s harassing press.

Auriemma spent most of Saturday afternoon barking instructions to UConn while a few feet away Kevin McGuff stood calmly with his arms folded and watched Ohio State deconstruct the Huskies en route to a 73-61 victory in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16.

The Buckeyes (28-7) advanced to their first Elite 8 since 1993 and will play Monday against the winner of Saturday’s other regional semifinal between No. 1 seed Virginia Tech (28-4) or No. 4 seed Tennessee (25-11).

Meanwhile, Connecticut (31-6), the Big East tournament and regular-season champion, had its streak of 14 straight Final Four appearances snapped.

It was UConn’s first loss before the Final Four since being defeated in the Elite 8 in Fresno, Calif., in 2007, which was coincidentally the last time they played in a regional semifinal game on the West Coast, and first loss in the Sweet 16 since 2005.

The Huskies needed help against Ohio State’s press in front of former UConn star Sue Bird, who made her first Climate Pledge Arena return since walking off this court for the final time after the Storm were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs Sept 7. 2022, and retiring.

Connecticut averaged 17 turnovers and Ohio State forced 25 — the second-highest total for UConn this season — that led to 23 points for the Buckeyes.

Forward Cotie McMahon, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, scored 18 of her team-high 23 points in the first half to carry Ohio State to a 36-26 lead at the break.

It was an ominous sign for UConn considering the Huskies had trailed by double digits at halftime just five times in their previous 154 NCAA tournament games and were 0-5 in those games.

Connecticut cut its deficit to 44-39 with 3:53 left in the third period, but never got any closer.

Jacy Sheldon tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Thierry Taylor scored 11 points for Ohio State, which was previously 0-6 against Connecticut all-time.

The Huskies received 25 points from Lou Lopez Senechal while Dorka Juhasz chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds and Azzi Fudd added 14 points.