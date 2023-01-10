RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina was awarded the 2029 World University Games on Tuesday, two months after the state’s bid for the 2027 games finished as the runner-up to South Korea.

The executive committee of the International University Sports Federation, meeting in Lake Placid, New York, selected North Carolina to hold the summer World University Games, the federation and bid officials announced.

The summer event attracts 7,000 athletes ages 18 to 25 from over 150 countries and more than 600 universities. The nearly two-week summer games event features 15 required sports, including swimming, track and field and basketball, as well as optional sports proposed by the local hosts.

A federation panel visited North Carolina and Gov. Roy Cooper in September while the group was deciding on the 2027 games. Although Chungcheong province in South Korea was awarded that event, the federation was impressed with North Carolina’s proposal, federation President Leonz Eder said in a news release.

“We have worked diligently with our membership and staff since then on the best way to secure North Carolina USA as a future host,” Eder said.

The vote from the executive committee came ahead of the winter university games that begin this week at Lake Placid.

North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and other government and sports leaders from the state were there for the announcement.

North Carolina’s proposal covered the “University Hub” region that includes Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro. There are more than 130 colleges, universities and community college statewide.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to host the World University Games in North Carolina in 2029,” Cooper said in a tweet. “Our state has world class facilities, a great enthusiasm for college sports and legendary southern hospitality that will make these games a success.”