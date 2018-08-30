The Huskies, who moved up to No. 3 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll, drop to 2-1-0 on the season while the Pioneers move to 2-0-0.
DENVER – Washington suffered its first loss of the season, falling 3-2 in double overtime at No. 19 Denver on Thursday night.
The Huskies, who moved up to No. 3 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll, drop to 2-1-0 on the season while the Pioneers move to 2-0-0.
Denver’s Andre Shinyashiki scored three minutes into the second overtime period to give the Pioneers the victory.
Volleyball
Seattle University (2-2) held South Dakota State to a .121 hitting percentage Thursday in a 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 sweep at the Jackrabbit Invitational in Brookings, S.D.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks trade for Packers QB Brett Hundley, give up 2019 sixth-round pick
- Sorry, Seahawks, your time has passed. Seattle is Husky town now.
- Seahawks rookie Poona Ford out to prove he's so much more than a measurement
- Sounders star forward and U.S. soccer legend Clint Dempsey announces his retirement VIEW
- Top Dawgs: Can Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin win a title and go out as UW's best class ever?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.