DENVER ­– Washington suffered its first loss of the season, falling 3-2 in double overtime at No. 19 Denver on Thursday night.

The Huskies, who moved up to No. 3 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll, drop to 2-1-0 on the season while the Pioneers move to 2-0-0.

Denver’s Andre Shinyashiki scored three minutes into the second overtime period to give the Pioneers the victory.

Volleyball

Seattle University (2-2) held South Dakota State to a .121 hitting percentage Thursday in a 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 sweep at the Jackrabbit Invitational in Brookings, S.D.