SPOKANE – The hot-shooting duo of Jill Townsend and LeeAnne Wirth led the 24th-ranked Gonzaga women’s basketball team to a comfortable 76-53 victory over Washington State on Sunday before 5,571 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Townsend, a reserve sophomore guard from Okanogan, scored a team-high 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Starting sophomore forward Wirth had a career-high 12 points on 6-for-7 accuracy.

The Zags (9-1) shot 52.5 percent from the field, compared with 40 percent for WSU (4-5).

“They’re steady, they have teammates that can do things, they rely on each other,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said of her players. “I think that allows them to be a little more comfortable, because they don’t have the weight of team on their shoulders.”

Borislava Hristova scored 19 points for the Cougars, who led by seven points late in the first quarter.

“We moved the ball pretty well early and they just got more physical with us and we just don’t like being kind of whipped around,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “You saw a team (Gonzaga) that played a lot harder than the other team, from the opening tip to the very end. . . . We just got outworked tonight.”

No. 3 Oregon loses at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Jenna Allen scored 27 points — including a big three-pointer the final minute — and Michigan State handed No. 3 Oregon its first loss of the season, 88-82.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 29 points for Oregon and Erin Boley added 24, but the Ducks (7-1) didn’t start defending well until the final quarter, and Michigan State (8-1) made enough shots late to win.

Oregon entered the game leading the nation in scoring average (94.7).

• A couple of other ranked Pac-12 teams had an easier time, as No. 8 Oregon State routed Santa Clara 82-31 and 17th-ranked Arizona State beat Colorado State 70-39.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck blasted his team at halftime for sloppy play: “I always tell them, ‘I don’t care what the scoreboard says.’ I’m not here to coach to a scoreboard. I’m here to coach them and to help them become great. Well, we’re far from that.”