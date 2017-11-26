Reserve Rui Hachimura had team-high totals of 20 points and nine rebounds to help the Zags win a third-place game at the PK80 tournament in Portland.

PORTLAND – Coach Mark Few said he didn’t know what to expect from No. 17 Gonzaga when the team arrived here for the 16-team PK80 basketball tournament that celebrates the upcoming 80th birthday of Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Based on the results, it could be a wild ride for the Zags.

“We feel like we should have went 3-0 in this thing, but we also think we represented ourselves great,” Few said. “We competed at the highest level. I walk out of here knowing we can play with anybody in the country now and we did not know that coming in.”

Reserve Rui Hachimura had team-high totals of 20 points and nine rebounds to help Gonzaga beat Texas 76-71 in overtime in a third-place game Sunday.

On Friday night, the Zags lost to No. 7 Florida 111-105 in double overtime.

The Zags (5-1) blew a 21-point lead in the second half against Texas (4-2), which took advantage of Gonzaga’s 24 turnovers in the game (the Longhorns made 20).

“We did a really poor job of being strong with ball, a really poor job with our decisions,” Few said of a late turnover binge. “But 44 of those minutes were pretty good. I’m going to choose to focus on that. It’s November 26, and we’ll clean up some things on the press-break. But, by and large, it’s been a great three days for us.”

Josh Perkins contributed 16 points and seven assists for Gonzaga.